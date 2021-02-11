Obituary: Earl W. Cooper

Earl W. Cooper, 86, of Marietta passed away at 9:34 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born October 24, 1934 in Marietta to Leonard and Nora (Fulton) Cooper. Earl was a member of the Labors International Union of North America Local 639.

On April 6, 1956 he married Peggy Sprague who preceded him in death on November 19, 2012.

Surviving are his daughters Rhonda Miller of Marietta and Brenda (James) Brower of Newport. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Earl was preceded in death by a brother Jackie Cooper and a son-in-law Larry Miller.

At his request he will be cremated and there will be no services held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

