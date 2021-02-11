Obituary: Gary Carl Wells

Gary Carl Wells, 73, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief ilness. He was born on June 15, 1947 in Caldwell, Ohio, to Harold and Vera Walters Wells.

Gary was a member of the Lowell Christian Church, and was a Mason for 35 years. He worked for the Muskingum River Power Plant after 35 years of employment. Gary enjoyed farming, square dancing, playing cards with friends and hanging out with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darla Robinson Wells; five sons, Gary (Tammy), Brad (Kim), Todd (Sandy), Bob (Lisa) and Jason (Krista); grandchildren, Clint, Samantha, Tori, LaTasha, Skyler, Ali, Krista and Todd Jr.; several step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, Dean Wells (Betty); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Wells; and two sisters, Mary Lou Wells and Ruth Weekley.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, from Noon to 2 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Masonic services held at __p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Private services will be held with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery to follow.

Donations may be directed to the Lowell Christian Church Building Fund in his memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Wells family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

