Obituary: S. Virginia Simmons

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
S. Virginia Simmons, of Palestine, WV, passed away at her home Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. She was born March 20, 1925 to the late S. Frank and Pearl Sims Daniell. She was a 1944 graduate of Wirt County High School and worked at American Viscose and Wirt Inflatables. Mrs. Simmons was married to the late H.J. Simmons.

She was a member of the Two Runs Baptist Church and an active member of the community where she spent many hours with friends and neighbors quilting at the community building. She loved cats, flowers, gardening, quilting and made the best jelly in the county. She was an honorary member of Future Farmers of America.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son Jim Simmons, siblings Alice Lockhart and Eula Buck and her companion of 25 years Wesley Johnson.

Mrs. Simmons is survived by her children Frank (Norma) Simmons, Jackson (Sue) Simmons, Barbara (Don) Sims and Paul (Lisa) Simmons; her grandchildren Regina Maxson, Tammy Tanner, Beverly Cheuvront, Don Sims, Michael Simmons, Bob Simmons, Samantha Shields, Randee Scritchfield, BJ Simmons, Steven Simmons and Melinda Hubert; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a daughter-in-law Daleen Simmons.

Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral Services will be Monday, Feb. 15 at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev Chuck Leisure officiating. Interment will follow at Two Runs Cemetery.

