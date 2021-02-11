Ohio curfew lifted, hundreds of deaths to be added to state total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said during his Thursday news briefing that the statewide curfew has been officially lifted.

DeWine said weeks ago that if the state dipped below 2,500 hospitalizations for seven days in a row, he would be willing to lift the curfew. After more than seven days of that happening, DeWine said he would not renew it for the time being. It officially expired at noon on Thursday.

The curfew could be renewed depending on how the coronavirus numbers trend.

The latest coronavirus statistics are showing an upward trend in COVID-19 deaths. DeWine said this is because numerous deaths were not properly reported earlier in the pandemic. He expects deaths to trend upwards for several days while these deaths are recognized properly, but said the trend does not accurately portray the current situation in Ohio. Our Toledo sister station, WTVG, has reported that the Ohio Department of Health missed up to 4,000 COVID-19 deaths, the largest portion of which should have been reported between November and December. These deaths will be added to the total over the next several days.

Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard showed 721 deaths on Thursday. The 21 day rolling average was 98 deaths.

State officials told reporters during the question and answer segment of DeWine’s briefing that the numbers would be more accurate going forward.

Governor DeWine has said the state would “hold off” on opening up vaccinations to new age groups while it catches up on the 65 and up crowd, but there is one more group in Phase 1B that will be added next Monday. That group will include people born with or who developed serious medical conditions during their childhood.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, explained that people with these conditions are at an especially high risk of dying or being hospitalized by the coronavirus, should they catch it. Officials will track this group’s vaccinations to assure the system is not abused.

Roughly 200,000 Ohioans qualify for a vaccine through this category. You can find a full list of qualifying conditions here.

Next week, Ohioans with certain conditions they were born with or those who were diagnosed in childhood and carried into adulthood will be able to begin receiving #COVID19 vaccines. Individuals with these conditions face a significantly higher risk for adverse COVID-19 outcomes. pic.twitter.com/QX0WxSRDyu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 11, 2021

State officials said you must be 18 years-old to receive a Moderna vaccine or 16 years-old to receive a Pfizer vaccine.

DeWine said Ohio is expecting 223,025 vaccines next week. That’s an increase of about 8,500 doses from this week’s total.

