Southeast Ohio Food Bank returning for a mobile food pantry on 2/19

Southeast Ohio Food Bank returning for a mobile food pantry on 2/19
Southeast Ohio Food Bank returning for a mobile food pantry on 2/19(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Ohio Food Bank will be conducting a mobile food pantry next Friday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The pandemic has been the cause for much food insecurity in the Southeast region of Ohio.

Because of this, the Hocking-Athens-Perry County Community Action Organization is looking to assist those in the Washington County area.

Those in the county have already responded quickly in what officials at the food bank are saying was “alarmingly fast.”

“We sent out the press release early this week. It was on Monday. And by Tuesday at four o’clock all of our spots were full. And we’ve never experienced anything happen that fast before. And it kind of took us by surprise,” says Southeast Ohio Food Bank’s public relations manager, Claire Gysegem. “Because, it takes a little bit longer for our other counties to fill up. They usually do. But, it’s never happened this fast.”

The mobile food distribution will be set up at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The Ohio National guard will be helping with the food distribution.

