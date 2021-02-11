Advertisement

Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album ‘Fearless’

She’s releasing new version of ‘Love Story’
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at...
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Taylor Swift gave us a lot of new music. This year it will be old — the pop star has announced she’s dropping the first of her re-recorded albums.

Swift said online Thursday that “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” is finished and “will be with you soon,” featuring re-recorded songs from Swift’s sophomore album, “Fearless.” The new set will have 26 songs — the original album had 13 — and also contain six never-before released songs, tunes which “almost made” the album.

Swift will also release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at midnight, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift’s catalogue and the singer-songwriter complained she hadn’t been given a chance to acquire her masters.

“Fearless” was written when Swift was between 16-18 and earned Swift her first Grammy Award. The re-recorded version is likely to be embraced by her fans and push the original recordings lower in searches.

Swift hasn’t announced when “Fearless: Taylor’s Version” will be available but a statement she posted on Twitter included a hidden message using only the capital letters which reads: April Ninth.

About the stuffed new recording, Swift wrote: “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape” that is the “Fearless” album.

“This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could’ve imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all my music,” she added.

In 2020, Taylor dropped two albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia to get additional vaccine doses

Latest News

Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/11/21
Forecast for February 11th
Forecast for February 11th
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
‘Go bags’ found at home of woman who used megaphone at Capitol riot
UK judge rules that newspaper invaded Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing personal letter...
UK judge says newspaper invaded Meghan’s privacy with letter