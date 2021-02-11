Three people arrested in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) -The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on the 400 block of Spring Avenue in Pomeroy. The search warrant comes after an in-depth investigation into drug trafficking in the area.

A large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found

Arrested during the search warrant was Mary A. Ward, 42, of Pomeroy for Possession of Methamphetamine, Raymond E. Klein, 36, of Pomeroy for Possession of Methamphetamine, and Brian M. Allen, 55, of Syracuse for a warrant out of the Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Other charges are pending lab results and will be brought before a Meigs County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Wood praised the cooperation of the agencies involved in this case citing that “the relationship my office has with Chief Pitchford’s office has been growing by the week since he has taken over in Pomeroy and we are full steam ahead” stated Sheriff Wood. “If you are part of the group slinging this trash on Spring Avenue and Pleasant Ridge we already know who you are and you can assume we are already on our way to pay you a visit”

Sheriff Wood would also like to thank the Middleport Police Department and Meigs County EMS for their help.

