Walker Feick to attend Marietta College

Belpre, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School senior Walker Feick has accepted an offer to play football for Marietta College.

He held his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Belpre High School.

Walker has played wide receiver and defensive back for the Golden Eagles, and the Pioneers want him for his defensive prowess.

He intends to major in either sports management or computer science at Marietta.

