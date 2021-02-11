West Virginians show appreciation for 2-1-1 line for the support they give

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginians are taking time today to be thankful for the United Way Alliance’s 2-1-1 help line.

In the second year of Governor Jim Justice making today a time to celebrate the helpline, many are showing their adoration for what it’s doing since the start of the pandemic.

The United Way Alliance says that they had a busy year during 2020, with an increased volume in comparison to other years.

Whether it be through their website or over the phone, they saw many in the state in need of resources.

For a lot of people, it was their first time using it.

“We’ve seen a lot more of our state in a place that we never expected ourselves to be,” says United Way Alliance West Virginia state 2-1-1 director, Delaney Laughery. “And so, we have a lot of people who are calling in for services that have never had to even think about that. But we’re able to get those people connected to those resources that they may not even know exist.”

The 2-1-1 service saw over 27 thousand visitors on their website and over 21 thousand people calling for assistance.

The organization also put in more than 155 thousand minutes of help for West Virginians.

The United Way Alliance is also introducing an online search to their website.

People will have a chance to find the resources that they need through this method if they choose that option.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.