WVU women get by Kansas

Lady Mountaineers win 11th in a row
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN (AP) - Kysre Gondrezick scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack added 17 apiece, and No. 19 West Virginia beat Kansas 69-61 for its 11th straight win.

West Virginia (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) led by 16 points early in the third quarter and had a 63-53 advantage with 2:11 remaining.

Holly Kersgieter converted a four-point play as part of an 8-2 surge to pull the Jayhawks to 65-61 with 24 seconds left, but they didn’t get closer.

Kersgieter had career highs with 25 points and four steals to lead Kansas (7-10, 3-8), which has lost five of its last six. 

