YMCA Of Parkersburg collecting crayons for hospitalized children

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg is participating in a Crayon Collection Initiative that will collect crayons for hospitalized children around the country, including West Virginia and Ohio.

“We’re always looking for community-based projects, both local and national...And we just wanted to give back to the community,” said Meloney Victory, marketing and communications director. “Our program director, Criss Welshans, came across the Crayon Initiative,” she added.

The Crayon Initiative is an organization that recycles used crayons and uses the materials to make new crayons, which are then donated to children’s hospitals nationwide.

Victory said the program seemed like a natural fit for the YMCA, which has built a strong network of parents and families who would be likely to participate.

“We have a lot of families that are already connected to the Y. And parents always hate those used up crayons that are just left everywhere in the house. So what better way to reuse those crayons than to recycle them, give them back, and help other children in need?” Victory said.

Parents who would like to donate their used crayons can do so through February 28 by dropping them off at the office entrance or at the fitness center entrance. COVID-19 precautions are being followed to make drop-offs safe.

So far, Victory said the program has seen impressive participation, having received enough crayons to fill four large printer paper boxes.

Additional information about the program can be found on the YMCA of Parkersburg’s website.

