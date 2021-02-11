Advertisement

YMCA Of Parkersburg collecting crayons for hospitalized children

(WIBW)
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg is participating in a Crayon Collection Initiative that will collect crayons for hospitalized children around the country, including West Virginia and Ohio.

“We’re always looking for community-based projects, both local and national...And we just wanted to give back to the community,” said Meloney Victory, marketing and communications director. “Our program director, Criss Welshans, came across the Crayon Initiative,” she added.

The Crayon Initiative is an organization that recycles used crayons and uses the materials to make new crayons, which are then donated to children’s hospitals nationwide.

Victory said the program seemed like a natural fit for the YMCA, which has built a strong network of parents and families who would be likely to participate.

“We have a lot of families that are already connected to the Y. And parents always hate those used up crayons that are just left everywhere in the house. So what better way to reuse those crayons than to recycle them, give them back, and help other children in need?” Victory said.

Parents who would like to donate their used crayons can do so through February 28 by dropping them off at the office entrance or at the fitness center entrance. COVID-19 precautions are being followed to make drop-offs safe.

So far, Victory said the program has seen impressive participation, having received enough crayons to fill four large printer paper boxes.

Additional information about the program can be found on the YMCA of Parkersburg’s website.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia to get additional vaccine doses

Latest News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio curfew lifted, hundreds of deaths to be added to state total
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. reports 12 deaths, 469 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Amanda Debarr Stevens
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 2/11/21
Forecast for February 11th
Forecast for February 11th