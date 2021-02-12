Baker & Baker jewelry sales up from previous Valentine’s Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Valentine’s Day being just a couple of days away many in the Mid-Ohio Valley are looking to give someone a special gift.

Because of this, many people in the region are flooding to jewelry stores such as Baker & Baker.

The small business is seeing a large amount of foot traffic happening this time of year, and is an increase from 2020 ― despite the pandemic.

Baker & Baker officials say that the reason for this is because of the support for small businesses like theirs, and people having spent more time with each other during quarantine.

“I think it’s a combination of both and we’re doing a lot of wedding sets. So, I think that that’s very appropriate for this time of year with Valentine’s. And, some of the guys that maybe missed Christmas are queuing up for Valentine’s Day. So, everybody always needs a little bit of a surprise of romance in their life. But, it’s starting to show a little bit,” says Baker & Baker owner, Larry Hall.

