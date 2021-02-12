Advertisement

Late morning rollover sends two to the hospital

Wreck on I-77
Wreck on I-77(Thomas Battle)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people were taken to the hospital with not life threatening injuries after a single car crash on Interstate 77 around 11 o’clock Friday morning.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said the car was coming down the exit ramp to Route 50 from I-77 when the driver lost control and went left off the roadway. The car rolled at least twice before stopping on an embankment, wheels on the ground.

Authorities said road conditions caused the driver to lose control.

Both the driver and her passenger were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Clark Ambulance Services, and Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to this scene.

