Man in hospital after being hit in head with wooden object

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man is undergoing surgery at Marietta Memorial Hospital after being hit in the head with a wooden object by another individual.

The incident occurred at 4 A.M. Thursday on the 3700 block of Blue Knob Road. The other individual believed to have been involved in the incident is currently being questioned by police, according to Sheriff Larry Mincks.

The incident is still under investigation. WTAP is following the situation and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

