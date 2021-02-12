Advertisement

Man in hospital after being hit in head with wooden object

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County man is undergoing surgery at Marietta Memorial Hospital after being hit in the head with a wooden object by another individual.

The incident occurred at 4 A.M. Thursday on the 3700 block of Blue Knob Road. The other individual believed to have been involved in the incident is currently being questioned by police, according to Sheriff Larry Mincks.

The incident is still under investigation. WTAP is following the situation and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio curfew lifted, hundreds of deaths to be added to state total

Latest News

Forecast for February 12th
Forecast for February 12th
WTAP News @ 11 - Primary election ballot set in Washington County
WTAP News @ 11 - Primary election ballot set in Washington County
WTAP News @ 11 - Superintendent Hosaflook talks new contract
WTAP News @ 11 - Superintendent Hosaflook talks new contract
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s