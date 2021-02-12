Memorial Health System continues to hold free health screenings

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System held a free community health screening Friday morning. The screenings are held each week on Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the hospital’s Colgate Drive location.

Appointments are not required, and those who attend receive screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, and pulse oximetry. No insurance is required.

According to Deanna Shuler, director of the community health and wellness department at Memorial Health System, one of the primary goals of the screenings is to help area residents identify additional healthcare resources they may need or benefit from.

“Our hope with these is to help connect patients to the resources and education we need when we see that they’ve got elevated blood pressure numbers or other unusual results,” Shuler said. “We’re not simply saying, ‘here’s your blood pressure.’ It’s also...how can we make sure that you get to the place where you need to be? Whether it’s connecting them to a primary care provider or talking to them about our classes, our exercise facilities, our diabetes education center, our healthy cooking classes. Making sure we connect them with the resources that they need to address these things,” she added.

Shuler added that the screenings also seek to help patients practice preventive care.

“We know, especially now more than ever, preventive care and maintenance are really the keys to staying healthy...These are pretty simple things that we can do to help keep people on track and start to notice unusual findings before they become a problem,” she said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Memorial Health System also provided monthly free, mobile health screenings at a number of are locations, such as the Belpre Kroger, the senior center in Beverly, and a location in Lower Salem. Those screenings have not been available during the pandemic, but the intention is for them to resume as soon as soon as it is safe.

At the screenings taking place at the Colgate Drive location, all COVID-19 safety precautions are being followed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.