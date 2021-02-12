Advertisement

Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s

Dispatch says no one was transported from scene with injuries
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multi-car crash in front of the McDonald’s on Ohio Avenue shut down the intersection of Ohio, Murdoch, and Emerson Avenues, along with the Memorial Bridge Road, on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, “three or four” cars were involved the wreck, which brought down multiple power lines, damaged poles, and drained electricity to traffic lights. They also said that one of the cars was still on the scene and needed to be towed as of 7:30 a.m., but that the others were drivable and away from the damage.

Dispatch did say that while the damage was substantial enough to shut down the entire intersection, St. Joseph’s ambulance did not have to transport anyone from the scene with injuries.

The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments also responded, and power companies were there as well.

Until the scene is clear, commuters may be forced to seek alternative routes.

