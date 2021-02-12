Obituary: Banks Marston Smith

Banks Marston Smith, 92, died peacefully at his daughter’s home in Raleigh, North Carolina on Tuesday, February 9. Born on August 1, 1928 to Martha Elizabeth Henry and Carleton Banks Smith in Miller, South Dakota. Banks grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. After graduating high school, he moved to St. Marys, West Virginia where he met the love of his life, Ruby Naomi McClure. They married on May 13, 1951 and would have celebrated 70 years together this year.

Banks served two years in the Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in South Korea and Japan. He became an ironworker like his father, worked on many different construction jobs before finishing his career at DuPont Washington Works. He belonged to Ironworkers Local Union 787. A life-long golfer, Banks enjoyed playing in his golf league and watching golf tournaments on television. During his lifetime Banks had four ‘hole-in-one’ achievements. He also loved singing in his church choirs, first at Wayside United Methodist in Vienna, then at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, and finally at Holland’s United Methodist in Raleigh.

For nearly 50 years, Banks and Ruby lived in their home in Vienna. They made many enduring friendships there over the years as new neighbors came and went. One neighbor jokingly nicknamed him the “Mayor of 51st Street” and it was so true. More than anything else, Banks enjoyed meeting people. He was kind and generous to all, with a great sense of humor. In less than five minutes Banks could turn someone he just met into a new friend. He had a way of putting people at ease and an endless curiosity about learning their story. Throughout his life Banks made lasting friendships with co-workers, golf buddies, choirmates, and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Ruby, his daughter Susan Smith (Tamulonis), son-in-law Jim Tamulonis, nephews Roger (Mary) Black, Bryan Black and Doug Benson. Two sisters predeceased him, Barbara Elaine Black and Mary Elizabeth Benson.

Friends may call at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 Seventh Street from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm on Monday, February 15. There will be a celebration of his life for family and close friends on Tuesday, February 16 at 11am at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church. As seating is limited in the sanctuary due to COVID, the service will be broadcast live on Facebook <https://www.facebook.com/StoutMemorialUMC> and Youtube <https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzAF9Z-eg9Bw6vamRDhExzg> Stout Memorial UMC channels.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Banks’ honor to the Stout Memorial choir. Visit these websites for more information: <https://www.leavittfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings> and <https://www.stoutmemorial.org/>

