Obituary: Darrell “Jay” Balser

Darrell “Jay” Balser, 64, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday February 11, 2021 at The Willows Nursing Home. He was born in Jackson County a son of the late Earl and Clara (Patterson) Balser, Jr.

He was a block layer and enjoyed playing basketball, football, and badminton. He loved Karaoke and never knew a stranger.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Dexter of Orville, OH; grandchildren Katherine and Olivia Pallant; eight brothers and sisters Daniel L. Balser, Judy M. Booth, Larry W. Balser, Ronnie A. Balser, Sue Ann Silcox, Wesley V. Balser, George H. Balser, and Paula D. Lyons; many nieces and nephew; and close family friend Cinda Hoye.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Mark Allen Balser; two brothers Joe L. and Randy Balser; a sister Rhonda Balser; wife Debbie Balser; and longtime companion Nita Life.

Services will be Tuesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Big Tygart Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 12-2 PM.

