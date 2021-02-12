Obituary: Jeffery T. Miller

Jeffery T. Miller, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on December 1, 1966, in Marietta a son of Jerry and Diana Biehl Miller.

Jeff was a graduate of Warren High School and attended Washington County Career Center in the Auto Mechanics program. He was employed at Ewing School (WCBDD) for over 30 years in the maintenance department. Jeff enjoyed Grand National Cross Country and National 4-wheel racing and participated in tractor pulls.

On October 4, 1996, he married Donna Pugh who survives. He is also survived by daughter, Samantha (Zach) Snider, grandson, Dallas Snider, sister Jennifer Davis of Clarkston, MI, niece Elizabeth Davis of Clarkston, step children, Ronald (Kristi) Lightfritz and Crystal (Aaron) Douthitt both of Marietta; step grandchildren: Austin and Braden Douthitt and Jaycee and Raylin Brookover, and father-in-law Earl Pugh.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Miller; mother-in-law Jenny Harkins Pugh, maternal grandparents , Beman, Mary and Janice Biehl and paternal grandparents, Harold and Letha Johnson Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 16) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with graveside services following at Tunnel Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5 until 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

