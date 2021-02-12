Obituary: Olive Smith Stone

Olive Smith Stone was born on November 5, 1922 and went to her Heavenly Home on February 10, 2021. Olive was born in Jackson County, West Virginia to the late Isaac Judson Smith and Pricie Mimz Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Clarence Stone, and her beloved son, Ronald Howard Stone. She is survived by her children Lynn (Ralph) Carson, Sharon (Nicholas) Kontos, and Dana (Cyndi) Stone. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After graduating from Parkersburg High School and marrying Howard, Olive lived most of her life in Belpre, Ohio where she served as Recorder of Washington County. She published numerous written works and she was an award-winning artist. She was a farmer at heart who found joy in growing food and flowers. But above all, she was a Christian who spent her life sharing the gospel and praying for those around her.

Due to public health concerns, there will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your prayers.

