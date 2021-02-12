Advertisement

Obituary: Patricia Diane Jenkins

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patricia Diane Jenkins, 86, of Belpre, died February 11, 2021 at Wyngate Senior Living.

Patty was born June 30, 1934 in Grafton, WV and was the daughter of the late Hoye Greg and Jessie Cole White.

Patty was a 1952 graduate of Camden Clark School of Nursing and worked as a RN for Camden Clark Hospital.  She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.  She enjoyed raising her family, her grandchildren and taking care of the farm.  She loved her pets.

Patty is survived by her children Robyn Kidder (Ashton) of Belpre, Chris Jenkins (Allicia) of Little Hocking and Cathy Flinn of Dothan, AL; grandchildren Megan Boyd, Blake Kidder, Josiah, Jaleah, Jed, Jaxsyn, Joy, Emily and Jae Jenkins; her sister Rosalee Meredith (William) of Grandview, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Dewitt Jenkins, brothers Hoye White Jr. and David White and a sister June Janes.

Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no services at this time.  Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

