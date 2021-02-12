Advertisement

Obituary: Sandy Carder

Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Sandy Carder, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at her home February 10, 2021. She was born July 26, 1957, in Wirt County WV, a daughter of the late Herman F. Sharpe and Imogene Longwell Sharpe Joy.

Sandy was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Bridgette Davenport; three grandchildren, Hanna Thornton, Caitlin Sprouse and Zach Schneider; three great-grandchildren, Myla, Delilah and Amelia; along with her long-time boyfriend Richard “Snake” Taylor.

No services are scheduled at this time. Kimes funeral home is honored to assist the family.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

