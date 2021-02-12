Obituary: Sandy Carder

Sandy Carder, 63, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at her home February 10, 2021. She was born July 26, 1957, in Wirt County WV, a daughter of the late Herman F. Sharpe and Imogene Longwell Sharpe Joy.

Sandy was a homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Bridgette Davenport; three grandchildren, Hanna Thornton, Caitlin Sprouse and Zach Schneider; three great-grandchildren, Myla, Delilah and Amelia; along with her long-time boyfriend Richard “Snake” Taylor.

No services are scheduled at this time. Kimes funeral home is honored to assist the family.

