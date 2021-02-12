Advertisement

Ohio Valley University joining River States Conference

Fighting Scots to join N.A.I.A. league.
OVU to leave Great Midwest Athletic Conference for the River States Conference
By Jim Wharton
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University athletics is transitioning into a new conference with a new governing body.

Thursday afternoon the school announced that is joining the the River States Sonference and is in the process of being re-instated as a member of the National Association Intercollegiate Athletics.

Ohio Valley is now a provisional member of the River States Conference and will become a full member when re-stated by the N.A.I.A., which is expected to happen later this spring.

It would become a full time member of the new conference beginning on uuly 1.

The River States Conference is a 13 team league with members in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

OVU would compete in 15 of the 17 sports in the R.S.C.

Ohio valley was a member of the N.A.I.A. before joining the West Virginia Conference in 2000 and becoming an NCAA Division II member.

When the West Virginia Conference transformed into the Mountain East Conference, O.V.U. joined the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2013.

