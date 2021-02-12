Primary election ballot set in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified candidates for the May 4 primary election in Ohio.

The ballot features only two contested races - both of which are in Belpre - and five levies and a liquor option.

In Belpre, where no Democrats filed to run for office, Larry Martin and Donna Miller are running to be president of city council and Alison Holland and Tina Nolan are seeking the auditor’s position.

Unopposed races in Belpre include:

- City Council First Ward - Floyd Millhone

- Second Ward - John McClead

- Third Ward - Lyndsay Dennis

- Council-at-large - David Ferguson and John Ruth (three open seats)

- Treasurer - Jacquelyn Cassady

In Marietta, the following people will be on the ballot:

- City Council First Ward - Michael Scales, a Democrat

- Second Ward - Brett Allphin, a Democrat, and Christopher Pfeiffer, a Republican

- Third Ward - William Gossett, a Republican

- Fourth Ward - Geoffrey Schenkel, a Democrat

- Council-at large - Susan Boyer and William Farnsworth, both Democrats, and Cassidi Shoaf, a Republican (three open seats)

- Council president - Susan Vessels, a Republican

- Treasurer - Cathy Harper, a Republican

In addition, voters in the Marietta City Schools District will consider a five-year, 0.75 percent income tax levy for current expenses. The tax will only be for earned income and not cast a tax on retirements or pensions.

Voters in East Muskingum Township will be asked to vote on a five-year, $1.5 mill levy for five years for fire protection and emergency medical services.

Voters in Decatur Township and Belpre Township Trustees are asking voters to approve a $2.6 mill levy for fire protection and emergency medical services.

In addition, Marietta Township trustees have been approved to place three levies on the ballot for fire protection and emergency services. The levies are $1.6 mill, $1 mill, and $0.5 mill and each is for five years.

In the Belpre 4A Ward, voters will decide on a liquor option for beer, wine, mixed beverages, and spiritous liquor for a dine-in restaurant located at 1802 Washington Blvd. According to realty track.com, this is the location of the former Coffee Cup Restaurant, which closed last year, the former Food for Thought, and, best-known as the one-time Belrock Diner.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 5.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.