Advertisement

Primary election ballot set in Washington County

The Washington County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified candidates and levy issues for...
The Washington County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified candidates and levy issues for the May 4 primary election.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Board of Elections on Wednesday certified candidates for the May 4 primary election in Ohio.

The ballot features only two contested races - both of which are in Belpre - and five levies and a liquor option.

In Belpre, where no Democrats filed to run for office, Larry Martin and Donna Miller are running to be president of city council and Alison Holland and Tina Nolan are seeking the auditor’s position.

Unopposed races in Belpre include:

- City Council First Ward - Floyd Millhone

- Second Ward - John McClead

- Third Ward - Lyndsay Dennis

- Council-at-large - David Ferguson and John Ruth (three open seats)

- Treasurer - Jacquelyn Cassady

In Marietta, the following people will be on the ballot:

- City Council First Ward - Michael Scales, a Democrat

- Second Ward - Brett Allphin, a Democrat, and Christopher Pfeiffer, a Republican

- Third Ward - William Gossett, a Republican

- Fourth Ward - Geoffrey Schenkel, a Democrat

- Council-at large - Susan Boyer and William Farnsworth, both Democrats, and Cassidi Shoaf, a Republican (three open seats)

- Council president - Susan Vessels, a Republican

- Treasurer - Cathy Harper, a Republican

In addition, voters in the Marietta City Schools District will consider a five-year, 0.75 percent income tax levy for current expenses. The tax will only be for earned income and not cast a tax on retirements or pensions.

Voters in East Muskingum Township will be asked to vote on a five-year, $1.5 mill levy for five years for fire protection and emergency medical services.

Voters in Decatur Township and Belpre Township Trustees are asking voters to approve a $2.6 mill levy for fire protection and emergency medical services.

In addition, Marietta Township trustees have been approved to place three levies on the ballot for fire protection and emergency services. The levies are $1.6 mill, $1 mill, and $0.5 mill and each is for five years.

In the Belpre 4A Ward, voters will decide on a liquor option for beer, wine, mixed beverages, and spiritous liquor for a dine-in restaurant located at 1802 Washington Blvd. According to realty track.com, this is the location of the former Coffee Cup Restaurant, which closed last year, the former Food for Thought, and, best-known as the one-time Belrock Diner.

The deadline to register to vote in the primary is April 5.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the result of months of collaboration between Belpre and Washington County law...
Months-long investigation leads to Belpre drug bust
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
North Central West Virginia Airport announces flights to two new destinations
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia to get additional vaccine doses

Latest News

Sanitizing bottles have been put on every desk in the West Virginia Senate chamber.
Education, health care and taxes top W.Va. legislative agenda
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is the first representative from West Virginia to be appointed...
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller appointed to House Ways and Means Committee
West Virginia legislative session first since pandemic began
UPDATE: DeWine proposes $1 billion pandemic relief in new 2-year budget