Vaccine clinic held at Pleasants County Library for 65-plus residents

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department came out to help vaccinate elderly residents in Pleasants County.

Pleasants County residents who are 65 years old and up got a chance to receive their vaccinations today.

The clinic went on until 3 p.m. at the Pleasants County Library, where they gave out roughly two hundred shots to those that came.

The MOV Health Department wants to remind every one in the area to sign up for their vaccination as soon as they can.

“We want to encourage everyone, if they’re 18 or over to go to the vaccinate dot WV dot gov site. And get registered. So that when your age group is available then you will get called to get a vaccine. And so we can get everyone in as quickly as possible.”

The health department wants to thank the professional women’s club, WVU Medicine at Camden Clark and the Pleasants County Library and county commissioners for helping with this clinic.

