W.Va. officials push for vaccine registration, active cases decline

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During his Friday news briefing, Governor Jim Justice said for the 27th straight day, the number of active coronavirus cases has gone down in West Virginia. The state is now down to 13,103 active cases.

Governor Jim Justice said 25 more West Virginians have died from COVID-19 since Wednesday. He said while that is still too many, it is an improvement on some of the higher death tolls the state has seen.

Justice also said that four additional inmate deaths have now been tied to coronavirus. Three of the four were inmates at Saint Marys Correctional Center. All of them were hospitalized when they died, and Justice said they all had underlying health conditions. That brings the inmate death count to nine in West Virginia.

The governor expects coronavirus numbers will continue to decline as more people get vaccinated. He and other state officials encouraged anyone who can get a shot to get vaccinated. To get vaccinated, officials want residents 16 years-old or older to pre-register. You can pre-register here.

The Mountain State has so far vaccinated 6.81 percent of its population. Most of the 232,046 first doses administered so far have gone to those most vulnerable to virus. Health officials have previously cited who they are vaccinating as a big reason for declines in deaths, hospitalizations, and even cases of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.