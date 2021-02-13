Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club helps out local pets

The kids got to pick who they wanted to give back to so puppies were the obvious option.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids of the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg spent their morning giving back.

Little hands morphed sticky dough into braids, hearts, and whatever else they thought dogs would be excited to chew on. Next to their culinary creations were tug-a-war ropes they tied themselves. The goal was to make over 100 dog treats and 40 toys for the Parkersburg Humane Society. This activity was a postponed Martin Luther King Day service initiative that the kids chose themselves.

CEO Lynn Reins said,“We ask them who they want to serve, how they want to be involved and, like I said, who can you know...no one can turn down those puppy dog eyes so the kids really like animals and we allow them to have an opportunity to have a voice in that.”

Older teens of the local boys and girls club focused on a humanitarian cause for their service initiative. More specifically, spreading awareness about how war impacts education.

