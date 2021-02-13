Advertisement

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio

(AP)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio continue to report fewer coronavirus hospitalizations. On Saturday, the state had 1,703 COVID patients in its hospitals. That’s down 95 from the day before.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations every day for the last five days, and in the last two weeks, only two days saw an increase. In just under two weeks, the state’s hospitalized-with-coronavirus population dropped by over 800.

The mostly steady decline in hospitalizations led Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to lift the state’s curfew last week. You can read more about that here.

State health officials reported 1,204 new coronavirus deaths, a sharp increase that Governor DeWine said does not reflect the current state of the pandemic in Ohio. He has previously explained that Ohio would see a sharp increase in deaths toward the end of this week as the state added upwards of 4,000 previously unreported deaths to the total. Many of those deaths happened between November and December, 2020. You can read more about that here.

Officials reported 2,799 new cases on Saturday, about 800 cases under the 21 day rolling average.

Over 10 percent of Ohioans have received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

