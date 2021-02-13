Advertisement

Herd humbles Middle Tennessee

Marshall rains in 15 three pointers and rolls over the Blue Raiders 107-79
(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Taevion Kinsey had 25 points as Marshall romped past Middle Tennessee 107-79.

Andrew Taylor had 16 points and eight assists for Marshall. Jarrod West added 15 points and eight assists, and David Early also had 15 points.

It was the first time this season Marshall scored at least 100 points, with a season-high 62 coming in the second half.

Marshall registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 23 assists.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 22 points for the Blue Raiders. Jordan Davis added 13 points and Eli Lawrence had 10 points.

Marshall improves to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in Conference USA.

