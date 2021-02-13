Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
Two teenagers arrested in alleged Blue Knob Road assault
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
Ash Wednesday at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in 2020
Ash Wednesday will be celebrated safely in 2021

Latest News

Governor DeWine
“Not acceptable,” DeWine calls for schools to recommit to in-person learning
Katie has made hundreds of dozens of cookies since July.
Local high-schooler turns quarantine baking into a business
The kids got to pick who they wanted to give back to so puppies were the obvious option.
Boys and Girls Club helps out local pets
FILE - In this Feb. 2, ,2021 file photo, a traveler walks through Terminal B of LaGuardia...
Airlines push White House to reject testing for US flights