Local high-schooler turns quarantine baking into a business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What started out as a hobby to kill time during quarantine has turned into a full-blown business for Katie Taylor.

Katie has baked and made art her entire life. Little did she know this would turn her into an entrepreneur.

She calls her cookie business, Katie’s Cookie Jar. Since July, she’s baked and decorated hundreds of dozens of cookies for birthdays, weddings, and more. Themes range from elephants to hearts to food and everything in between.

Katie realized she could turn her hobby into something more after getting a cookie request from her doctor.

Katie remembered, “It’s kind of a funny story. I was in the store and I saw my doctor and he was like you need to bring me something because you’ve been baking all these things and I was like what’s something I can make him that would be fun and I made doctor-personalized cookies and I brought them in and I just kind of started from there. I was like this is kind of fun.”

Each dozen takes about three hours to prepare. However, the baking is the smallest part of the process.

Katie explained, “This is very art intensive. You think it’s oh just cookies but the baking is the smallest part of it. Like there’s so much art and detail that goes into every single cookie.”

If you are interested in ordering a batch of Katie’s cookies, message her on her Facebook page Katie’s Cookie Jar.

The link is below.

https://www.facebook.com/Katies-Cookie-Jar-113919930407585/reviews/?ref=page_internal

