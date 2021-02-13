St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is holding a food drive on Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Saturday, February 13, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Marietta, will be collecting donations for an area food pantry.

The church will be holding a food drive to collect non-perishable items for the Gospel Mission Food Pantry. Cash and check donations will also be accepted. Checks should be made out to “Gospel Mission Food Pantry”

The church has partnered with the food pantry in the past.

“We’ve partnered with them for several years now,” explains Randy Shrider, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. “Clearly there are lots of food pantries in the area that are doing lots of good for lots of people. We just happened to make a connection with them and we’ve tried to continue that partnership over the years.”

The church has made it easy for people to donate. They have reserved the parking spaces along 4th Street in front of the church, for people to drive up and donate without having to leave their vehicle. Volunteers will unload the donations.

The food drive is already seeing support from members of the church and those in the community.

“It’s exciting, says Shrider. “We are getting a great response already. We have already had several checks delivered to the church. I have a few things in the back of my truck already, that people have contributed. So, we are just really looking forward to a big day tomorrow.”

Those with the church have a goal of filling a pickup truck to overflowing.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is located at 401 Scammel Street in Marietta.

