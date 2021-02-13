Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia; an error in deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported on Saturday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

A 79-year-old female from Berkeley County and a 93-year-old male from Preston County has died due to the Coronavirus.

“Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue taking every precaution to slow the spread of this horrible disease.”

The DHHR reports a COVID related death from December 22, 2020 of an 83-year old female from Hampshire County was determined to be an error.

The DHHR said the number of deaths was reduced to 2,199 prior to Saturday morning’s report.

As of Saturday the DHHR reports 2,201 total deaths, with 127,282 total cases in West Virginia. There have been 2,053,636 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19.

