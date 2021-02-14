Church food drive surpasses expectations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church’s food drive was a resounding success.

Cars stopped by drive-thru style to hand off non-perishables and checks early Saturday. The proceeds will be sent to Gospel Mission Food Pantry as a bigger load than expected. Food piled up in the trunk from the floor to the ceiling, some donations overflowing into the backseat of the collection car. Long-time church member Randy Shrider said it wasn’t only the congregation that showed up. There were even some donations of nearly $1,000.

“We know how difficult it is for people right now, that food insecurity is a very difficult problem and we hope this will be of some benefit to a lot of people,” Shrider said.

Shrider said the food drive was not only an opportunity to help the community but a chance for the community to come together during a time when togetherness is especially important.

