How senators representing the MOV voted on impeachment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United States Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 Capitol riots on Saturday. The final vote was 57 to 43, 10 votes short of conviction.

West Virginia’s Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, voted to convict the former president. In a statement, Manchin said he voted guilty to hold the president accountable.

“Today I voted guilty on the articles of impeachment brought against former President Trump to hold him accountable for his seditious actions and words that threatened our democracy. It is time to move forward as one nation to focus on helping Americans suffering from the pandemic. Now more than ever, it is on each of us to seek unity over division and put partisanship aside for the good of our country,” said Manchin.

West Virginia’s Republican senator, Shelly Moore Capito, voted against impeachment. Capito said she was concerned impeaching Trump after his presidency ended would set an ugly precedent.

“Our Constitution references that impeachment was designed to remove an officeholder from public office—not a private citizen. Given that President Trump no longer holds public office, my ‘no’ vote today is based solely on this constitutional belief. My prior votes related to this matter have been consistent with this principle. As a United States Senator, my duty is to follow the Constitution, and my vote today reflects this. The precedent of impeaching private citizens is one that gives me great pause because of what it would mean for the future. If we do this now, what and who will be deemed impeachable next? This is a dangerous path that we should not go down,” Capito said in part. You can read her full statement below.

My full statement on today's impeachment vote: pic.twitter.com/Ldt70DFTuM — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) February 13, 2021

Ohio’s Republican senator, Rob Portman, also voted not guilty. Portman released a statement social media, which noted similar concerns to Capito’s. He said he didn’t believe impeachment was meant for former office holders. You can read his full statement below.

Here is my statement on the Senate impeachment trial: pic.twitter.com/zv6cR1MpBX — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) February 13, 2021

Ohio’s Democratic senator, Sherrod Brown, said not convicting the former president sends the wrong message to the country and the rest of the world. A statement he released on Twitter is posted below.

Those who voted to acquit sent a clear message to our country and the world:



Violent attacks on our citizens, our democracy, and the will of the people have no consequences. pic.twitter.com/FUmarLM22V — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) February 13, 2021

