Advertisement

Gov. Justice honors first “Distinguished Woof-Virginian”

Governor Justice presents the "Distinguished Woof-Virginian" award.
Governor Justice presents the "Distinguished Woof-Virginian" award.(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One good dog is getting an extra special treat from West Virginia’s top dog.

A Great Dane named Shadow is West Virginia’s first “Distinguished Woof-Virginian,” an honor created by Governor Jim Justice.

Shadow earned the award, Justice said, by saving a Hurricane man’s life during a recent fire.

Justice posted a short video to his social media on Saturday recognizing Shadow and showing off the certificate which officially thanks Shadow for being a hero.

The governor and the first dog, Baby Dog, both signed the certificate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
Two teenagers arrested in alleged Blue Knob Road assault
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s
Wreck on I-77
Late morning rollover sends two to the hospital
Katie has made hundreds of dozens of cookies since July.
Local high-schooler turns quarantine baking into a business
Jeffery Miller
Obituary: Jeffery T. Miller

Latest News

In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington.
How senators representing the MOV voted on impeachment
Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.
Two COVID deaths reported in West Virginia; an error in deaths
Governor DeWine
“Not acceptable,” DeWine calls for schools to recommit to in-person learning