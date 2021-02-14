Gov. Justice honors first “Distinguished Woof-Virginian”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One good dog is getting an extra special treat from West Virginia’s top dog.

A Great Dane named Shadow is West Virginia’s first “Distinguished Woof-Virginian,” an honor created by Governor Jim Justice.

Shadow earned the award, Justice said, by saving a Hurricane man’s life during a recent fire.

Justice posted a short video to his social media on Saturday recognizing Shadow and showing off the certificate which officially thanks Shadow for being a hero.

The governor and the first dog, Baby Dog, both signed the certificate.

