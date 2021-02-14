Advertisement

Local flower shop deals with Covid’s impact on the industry

This Valentines Day hasn't come without its challenges.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Covid, Valentines Day won’t come without its challenges for this local flower shop.

Valentines and Mothers Day are the biggest holidays for Mackenzie’s Flowerworks and Gifts. This year, however, Covid has been a hurdle. Store-owner Brian Rader said most of their flowers come from South America, where planters are growing less flowers. Not only that, but the prices are hiked up. Rader said flower arrangements have been 10 to $15 more expensive to buy than last year.

Rader said, “Most of your flowers come from the South America area so trying to get them up here, to the United States it’s been...you know it’s been an issue trying to get them up to the wholesalers. "

Rader added that the store tends to sell more flowers on week-day holidays than weekends as well. This is due to people choosing to go out instead, which, perhaps will change this year.

