Advertisement

White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Ducklo has been suspended for a week without pay after he reportedly issued a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain.

“We are committed to striving every day to meet the standard set by the President in treating others with dignity and respect, with civility and with a value for others through our words and our actions,” Psaki said.

It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
Two teenagers arrested in alleged Blue Knob Road assault
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s
Wreck on I-77
Late morning rollover sends two to the hospital
Katie has made hundreds of dozens of cookies since July.
Local high-schooler turns quarantine baking into a business
Jeffery Miller
Obituary: Jeffery T. Miller

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012 file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera"...
‘The Bachelor’ host stepping away after racial controversy
SENATE TV
Senate votes to acquit Trump