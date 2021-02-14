Advertisement

Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning

Winter Storm Warning
Winter Storm Warning(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Winter Storm Warning will begin at 1 a.m. Monday and last until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Athens, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Washington Counties in Ohio and Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, and Jackson Counties in West Virginia.

A few rounds of wintry weather are expected to bring snow and ice to the area beginning early Monday morning. The first round of wintry weather will begin during the early morning hours and is expected to continue through the early afternoon.

A lull in the precipitation is expected during the afternoon hours before more ice and snow impact the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We expect around 1-4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one tenth to four tenths of an inch.

This snow and ice will cause slick road conditions across the area. There also could be some power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Stick with WTAP News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
Two teenagers arrested in alleged Blue Knob Road assault
Two drivers and two passengers were involved.
Wreck on Pike Street ends with multiple injuries
Katie has made hundreds of dozens of cookies since July.
Local high-schooler turns quarantine baking into a business
A local business owner says it seems even customers are relieved.
Local pizzeria gets a taste of a weekend with no curfew
In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington.
How senators representing the MOV voted on impeachment

Latest News

St. Luke's Lutheran Church
UPDATE: Church food drive surpasses expectations
A local business owner says it seems even customers are relieved.
Local pizzeria gets a taste of a weekend with no curfew
Two drivers and two passengers were involved.
Wreck on Pike Street ends with multiple injuries
This Valentines Day hasn't come without its challenges.
Local flower shop deals with Covid’s impact on the industry