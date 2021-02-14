Winter Storm Warning begins early Monday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Winter Storm Warning will begin at 1 a.m. Monday and last until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Athens, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Washington Counties in Ohio and Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, and Jackson Counties in West Virginia.

A few rounds of wintry weather are expected to bring snow and ice to the area beginning early Monday morning. The first round of wintry weather will begin during the early morning hours and is expected to continue through the early afternoon.

A lull in the precipitation is expected during the afternoon hours before more ice and snow impact the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

We expect around 1-4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of around one tenth to four tenths of an inch.

This snow and ice will cause slick road conditions across the area. There also could be some power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

