Assisted living facility gets surprise for Valentines Day

Peggy says there are three key ingredients to romantic relationships.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Residents at a local assisted living facility got a valentines surprise from Edison Middle School students.

Over 50 bags of stuffed animals, roses, and candy were handed out Sunday morning. Each bag was personalized too, with residents’ names painted on wooden hearts. Resident Peggy McAllister was excited about the surprise and, although she may not be giving out candy hearts, she has years worth of wisdom to share with the younger generation. She has been married for 68 years and has three pieces of love advice for the rest of us. She says the key ingredients to a relationship are commitment, compromise, and date nights. In fact, she says you should try and go on a date with your partner once a week, if you can. Peggy says her and her husband really looked forward to those nights.

“We had a little area in our house that had a little small room that we turned into a den and every Friday, unless we went out, we would have dinner, turn on music, and dance.”

If you’re wondering what the two danced to, Peggy says jazz is her favorite genre.

Peggy says that people in relationships often forget that it’s not about “me”, it’s about “we.”

She hasn’t yet figured out a name for a stuffed animal she was gifted but says it’s special so she’s going to take her time with it.

