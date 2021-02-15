Belpre vaccination clinic rescheduled, relocated

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials have cancelled the COVID-19 vaccination clinic originally scheduled for Tuesday in Belpre because of inclement weather.

Officials with the Marietta/Belpre Health Department said anyone who was scheduled to be vaccinated Tuesday should come to the Friday clinic at Marietta High School. Appointment times will stay the same and additional vaccinators have been brought in to assist with the extra people.

“We felt cancelling the Tuesday clinic and combining it with the Friday clinic was the best move to keep everyone safe, since roughly 50% of persons with Tuesday appointments had already cancelled or indicated they wouldn’t come if the weather got worse,” said Health Commissioner Anne Goon.

Officials said the health department will try to call or text anyone scheduled for Tuesday’s clinic to let them know about the change.

People who cancelled their appointments on Monday will not be notified of the change.

