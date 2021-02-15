Advertisement

Fire burns house in Belpre

No injuries reported at scene
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.
No injuries reported at scene of house fire.(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house fire broke out in Belpre early Monday morning on the 300 block of Sixth Street, which intersects with the corner of Elm Street.

According to the Belpre Police Department, no injuries were reported at the scene. However, they did say that the call had told them that animals were inside the house.

The call came in at 3:47 a.m., and both the Police and Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

