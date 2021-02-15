Fire burns house in Belpre

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A house fire broke out in Belpre early Monday morning on the 300 block of Sixth Street, which intersects with the corner of Elm Street.

According to the Belpre Police Department, no injuries were reported at the scene. However, they did say that the call had told them that animals were inside the house.

The call came in at 3:47 a.m., and both the Police and Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

