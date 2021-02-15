Governor: W. Va. “vaccinating our way out of pandemic”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice says, while things could turn again, West Virginia is “vaccinating our way” out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, in a late-morning briefing Monday, said the state has now administered 102% of both required doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: a percentage that continues to lead the nation.

Additionally, 252,000 residents have registered to be vaccinated through the state’s online and telephone hotline system.

State health leaders, meantime, have noted COVID-19 testing has declined somewhat in recent weeks, and urge residents to get tested for the virus.

West Virginia coronavirus expert Dr. Clay Marsh notes ongoing information on the effects of the vaccine show a two-thirds drop from week to week in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

The state noted 13 deaths over the weekend, the fewest since fall, 2020.

