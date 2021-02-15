Law enforcement cautions motorists of icy conditions this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the winter’s most treacherous weather here, the Wood County Sheriff’s office is taking precautions with its own vehicles.

Sheriff Steve Stephens says the department’s two-wheel drive vehicles have been temporarily pulled from the fleet, and it’s operating completely with four-wheel drive vehicles.

The sheriff reminds drivers the biggest problems drivers can have with icy road conditions is what they can’t see: especially at night.

”People don’t really notice it or see it until it’s too late. Once that roadway surface gets down to freezing with a little bit of precipitation on it, it can be very, very slick and dangerous.”

Sheriff Stephens says if your vehicle starts to skid, don’t step on the brakes right away, and avoid overcorrecting.

Turn into the slide to keep from going off the roadway.

