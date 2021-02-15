Local couple’s love story started with a golf cart

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Locals submitted their nominations for which couple should be spotlighted on Valentines Day this year. Among many noteworthy choices, Dorthy and Keith Milhoan’s whirlwind romance was picked.

Keith Milhoan remembers that fateful day.

“I was just going to Parkersburg to buy a golf cart and I pulled up the driveway and she walked out and I was like wow.”

About three and a half years ago, Dorthy put her golf cart up for sale.

It turns out Keith answering the ad wasn’t the first time they crossed paths. Apparently, the two went to the same church in Williamstown when they were younger. It was just the first time the stars aligned.

Still, Keith didn’t think he’d see her again.

“It was pouring rain down. I went to her to buy a golf cart but I saw her and I was trying to get some information on her but she had to go to work and it was pouring rain so I just loaded up the golf cart and left and thought well...that’s that.”

But then Dorthy friend-requested Keith on Facebook and it took off from there.

Dorthy smiled, “..., and um he accepted it and asked me for my phone number, called me right after I sent him the phone number and gosh we stayed up till...many many nights till two or three o’clock in the morning just talking to each other.”

After two years of dating, the two got married in Vegas, in what they describe as a whirlwind decision.

Dorthy said, “It was just one of those….we were ready and we said let’s just do it.”

Since then, the two have been off on adventures, from hunting every year to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

They get a little competitive when hunting.

Dorthy laughed, “Well last year we both got does and mine was a little bigger than his. He says no. This year we both got bucks but his was much much much bigger than mine so he wins.”

Keith says Dorthy is the strongest woman he’s ever known.

Dorothy says Keith’s everything she’s ever wanted.

She said, “I just knew this was it. This was...this was it for me.”

And it all started with a golf cart.

