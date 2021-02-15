Local cupids deliver valentines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With all the love and cookies and flowers Valentines Day brings, someone has to be the messenger.

Crown Florals had their own cupids to take on the job.

Pat Shook has been a Valentines Delivery driver on and off for about five years. His orders take him pretty much everywhere local. This morning, he had two trips to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, one for patients and one for a baby, but that wasn’t the beginning of his journey. He hit the road running on Saturday.

Deliveries ranged from flowers to cookies to baskets of fruits. The flowers may be pretty but Shook said it’s the people that make the job special.

“It’s just meeting all the people out there and being able to see the smile on their face when you deliver the flowers for them. It’s just, I don’t know, it’s a blessing to be able to do that for them.”

After you send out your cards and flowers to your loved ones, don’t forget to thank your local cupids.

Crown Florals had over 500 Valentines orders, not all deliveries, this year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.