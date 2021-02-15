MOV Health Department continues to plan vaccination clinics

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vaccination clinic at WVU-Parkersburg scheduled for Monday was postponed by the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department due to the weather.

The health department says it has been rescheduled to next Monday, February 22, and appointments will be honored at the same times as the February 15 clinic, although the MOVHD will do its best to contact those scheduled for the February 15 clinic.

Thursday’s planned clinic, at WVU-Parkersburg, is still on, although that could also be rescheduled with inclement weather expected February 18 as well.

Vaccination clinics planned for this week in Pleasants and Ritchie counties are also still on at this point.

And the health department continues to get new vaccine doses for future clinics.

”We have been told by the state that we will be getting vaccines weekly for the forseeable future to do initial vaccines,” says spokeswoman Carrie Brainard, “and we also do booster vaccines. If we have someone who’s had a month, and then it’s time for them to get their second dose, we will get additional on top of what we get for the initial people.”

The health department has been getting supplies of the Moderna vaccine, which has a shelf life of more than a month, and does not require as much cold storage as the Pfizer vaccine.

And its working with hospitals and health systems to acquire and administer those shots.

