Nominations open for Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year.

Anyone can nominate an outstanding Wood County Schools educator online by going here and filling out the nomination form.

Nominations will be open from February 15-26. Teachers will be notified of their nomination and will have the opportunity to submit their information for consideration.

All local nominations will be reviewed by a panel, which includes two former Wood County Teachers of the Year, representatives of the local chapters of the American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia Education Association and West Virginia Professional Educators, as well as representatives from West Virginia University at Parkersburg and the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The winner will be announced at the end of April and the Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year will have the opportunity to compete for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

