Obituary: Bruce A. Myers

Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Bruce A. Myers, 70, of Parkersburg died Friday February 12, 2021 at Parkersburg Care Center.  He was born in Alliance, OH a son of the late Donald Allen and Jean Ann (Klay) Myers.

He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

He is survived by his son Shane A. Myers of Alliance, OHand ; sisters Karen Wigal (Michael) of Parkersburg and Cheryl Getz (Thomas) of Hartville, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Richard and John Myers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant.  Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

