Obituary: Charles Arthur Life

Charles Arthur Life, 70, of Washington passed away February 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on June 9, 1950 in Parkersburg the son of the late Pearl L. and Ruby P. Silvis Life.

Charles proudly served his country in the US Navy for four years. He was a golden Shellback and Plank Owner with the USS Saginaw. He retired from Johns Manville after twenty-three years. Charles enjoyed bowling and had bowled for many years at Emerson Lanes.

Charles is survived by his wife Betty Lou Camp Life, children Holly Life, Timothy “Tim” Life (Heidi), seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three brothers, four sisters and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Following Charles’ request and his love of the Navy, his will be buried as sea.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

